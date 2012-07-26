* Public sector unions pushing for $45 billion in raises
* University professors, customs officers among strikers
* Economists fear raises could compromise budget targets
By Paulo Prada and Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 Brazil's civil servants
haven't gotten President Dilma Rousseff's message.
A slowing economy, dwindling tax revenue and falling demand
for the country's commodity exports mean the government must
tighten its belt, she argues. But customs workers, university
professors and myriad other federal employees are staging
strikes across the country, pushing for salary increases worth
92 billion reais ($45.3 billion).
On Thursday, Brazil's statistics agency, normally a
clockwork conveyor of economic data, postponed the release of
June unemployment figures because of striking statisticians.
So far, the protests fall shy of the mass walkouts that once
paralyzed Latin America's biggest economy. But the strikes are a
growing headache for Rousseff at a time when she sees unexpected
increases in state spending as counter to her current priority:
reviving Brazil's stagnant economy.
"This is a direct challenge to her stated objective," said
Alberto Almeida, a political analyst at the Instituto Analise, a
research firm in Sao Paulo. "It's not likely she'll be willing
to cede much."
Unlike many of her predecessors, Rousseff so far has
preferred to limit increases in government spending as a means
to stimulate economic growth. Instead, she is hoping fiscal
restraint will allow Brazil's central bank to keep the
country's historically high interest rates at their current lows
- stimulating not just demand in the short term, but accessible
credit in years ahead.
Public sector unions, however, say the government should
make an exception for salaries.
Their strikes began in May, when professors at federal
universities walked out. Since then, other employees have
followed suit, crippling services and staging noisy protests
along the grassy esplanade between the domino-like ranks of
ministry buildings in the capital Brasilia, and outside
government offices nationwide.
Their demands amount to half the government's existing
salary obligations, according to Brazil's planning ministry, or
just under 2 percent of the country's economy.
The unions argue that recent raises for some civil servants
don't reflect the bonanza that led to average annual growth of
more than 4 percent over much of the past decade. The growth,
which catapulted 30 million Brazilians out of poverty, also
swelled public coffers, with government revenues nearly tripling
from 2003 to 2011.
But the push for higher salaries comes as Brazil's economy
has screeched to a near halt. The crisis in Europe, uncertainty
elsewhere, and a slowdown in China and other big buyers of
commodity exports have eroded confidence among Brazilian
businesses and crippled investment in the economy.
A TRAP FOR ROUSSEFF
After gangbuster growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, the economy
grew by just 2.7 percent in 2011. This year, economists are
forecasting growth of as low as 1.5 percent.
With the slowdown, tax revenues are down, dropping by more
than 6 percent in June from the year-earlier period. The falling
revenues, and growing pressures from opposition lawmakers for
costly earmarks, are causing many economists to question whether
Brazil will hit longstanding budget targets.
"There's a trap in front of the Planalto," newspaper O Globo
said in a Thursday editorial, referring to demonstrations near
Rousseff's office. "Just when fiscal responsibility is the only
vaccine available."
Already, Rousseff has buckled to some of the demands of
professors, whom she believes should in fact earn more,
according to people familiar with the negotiations. She remains
reluctant to make further concessions, though, especially
considering uncertainty around tax revenues for next year.
Part of her strategy, government officials say, is to
leverage the public perception that federal employees are
already better paid than many private-sector peers. Because of a
recent transparency law, many federal salaries, like those of
well-paid workers at Brazil's regulatory agencies, are in the
process of being disclosed for the first time.
During two terms as president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
Rousseff's champion and predecessor, greatly expanded the size
of Brazil's federal workforce.
Hoping to improve public services, he increased the federal
headcount by more than 15 percent to more than half a million,
according to official data. Personnel spending grew by an
average of 11 percent annually during the period.
When Rousseff took office last year, she quickly had to
downshift, as the economy showed clear signs of slowing by
mid-2011. Though annual raises are built into the contracts of
most civil servants, spending on personnel last year climbed by
only 7.7 percent - barely more than inflation for the year.
Given the soaring tax revenues of recent years and healthy
raises for some specialized civil servants, public sector unions
began demanding across-the-board increases for all.
"Many civil servants haven't shared fully in Brazil's recent
economic growth," said Vagner Freitas de Moraes, president of
CUT, a big labor group that includes public sector unions. "This
is like planting a seed, but then not watering the plant."
MISSED TARGETS?
Further concessions would drive Brazil farther away from its
so-called primary surplus target, a measure of budgetary funds
left over at year-end that excludes payments on debt. For more
than a decade, the measure has been an anchor of Brazil's
commitment to balanced public books.
Many economists are worried that Brazil could miss the 2012
target, equal to 3.1 percent of gross domestic product.
"Brazil's fiscal framework is poised to get worse," said
Monica Baumgarten de Bolle, a professor at Rio's Pontifical
Catholic University. "How bad it's going to be will depend on
how anxious the government is to foster economic growth."
Since May, the government has forgone billions of reais in
revenue by giving tax breaks to stimulate consumer demand. The
measures, designed to be temporary, continue to be renewed as
the economy so far has failed to respond.
Economists believe Rousseff may soften next year's primary
target of nearly 156 billion reais to allow for infrastructure
investments needed to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
Still, Brazil's finances remain in far better shape than
those of many developed countries. So while a missed target
would create buzz, it's unlikely to scare away crucial foreign
investment.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Ana Flor and Hugo Bachega; Editing by
Todd Benson and Eric Walsh)