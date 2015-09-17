(Adds comments from Ruette group's vice-president, details of
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Cargill Inc is in talks to
buy two distressed Brazilian sugar and ethanol mills owned by
the Ruette family, the commodities merchant said on Thursday,
the first sign that dealmaking in Brazil's beleaguered sugar
industry may be resuming.
Regina Ruette, vice-president of Antonio Ruette
Agroindustrial Ltda that owns the mills also confirmed the
negotiations, saying Cargill's subsidiary Black River Asset
Management LLC is leading the talks.
The Sao Paulo-based mills, which like much of the local cane
sector have struggled with heavy debts, can process around 3.7
million tonnes of cane a year.
If sealed, the deal would be the first in several years
involving a large commodities trader in the battered sugar and
ethanol sector. Companies such as Bunge Ltd. have been
trying to find buyers for their mills for years but have been
unsatisfied with offers.
Ruette said talks with Black River were over two mills,
Paraiso and Monterrey, valued at around 700 million reais
including debt. The family will keep the cane farms, which would
supply the mills under contract for 21 years, she said by phone
from the company's office in Catanduva, Sao Paulo.
Like so many cane mills in Brazil, Ruette, which used to be
part of the Copersucar trading group, ran into trouble
containing its debt after the 2008 financial crisis.
"Financing conditions deteriorated a lot when we were
finishing the second mill," she said. "Then we had several years
of low sugar and ethanol prices."
Due diligence should finish this week and the mills could be
transferred to the new owner in as little as two months.
Cargill said it would not comment further "until the process
is concluded".
Cargill's existing sugar operations in Brazil include stakes
in three other mills and an export terminal.
The deal would strengthen Alvean, its 50-50 joint venture
with Copersucar, previously Brazil's biggest sugar trader.
Local analysts say Brazil's cane industry is in its worst
crises in history, with the sector's debts now exceeding annual
revenue in aggregate. But the quickly weakening local currency,
now at 13 year lows, is bringing buyers and sellers closer.
"The belief that sugar prices have bottomed, if true, means
that mills will start to recover. This is motivation for the
buyers to give some ground to close the gap with the mill
owners," Tarcilo Rodrigues said, partner at BioAgencia a
consulting firm for the cane sector.
($1 = 3.88 reais)
