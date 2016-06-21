BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's Copersucar, the world's largest sugar merchant, on Tuesday said its ethanol sales rose 16.3 percent and its sugar sales fell 23.6 percent in the 2015/2016 crop year ended in March.

Copersucar reported in a statement a net income of 32 million reais ($9.41 million) in the 2015/2016 crop year. It sold 5 billion liters of ethanol in the period, 4.3 billion of which in Brazil, and sold 5.5 million tonnes of sugar.

