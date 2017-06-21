(Adds comments from Copersucar CEO)
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm
Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais
($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais
a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from
subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.
Copersucar, a cooperative formed by more than 20 sugar and
ethanol companies in Brazil, ended the 2016/17 cane crop year
with total revenues of 28.3 billion reais, 7.6 percent more than
in the previous season.
"We had a small fall on cane crushing volume, but better
prices for sugar and ethanol on average in the crop, which
boosted margins," said the company in the earnings report.
Associated Copersucar mills in Brazil crushed 87 million
tonnes of cane in the crop ended in March, 2.5 percent less than
in the previous season. Copersucar sold 5.3 million tonnes of
sugar, 3.6 percent less than in 2015/16, and 4.2 billion liters
of ethanol, 16 percent less.
But the company said larger selling volumes in its
wholly-owned subsidiary Eco-Energy Biofuels in the United States
and in the 50-50 joint venture with Cargill, the
world's largest sugar trader Alvean, helped its results.
It said Alvean traded 12.1 million tonnes of sugar in the
period, 5.2 percent more than in the previous crop year, giving
the joint venture a 26 percent share of the global raw sugar
trade.
Copersucar Chief Executive Officer Paulo Roberto Souza told
reporters during a conference call that Alvean reported better
margins last year, taking advantage of a volatile market for raw
sugar.
"Alvean benefited from cash and carry. They used our
warehouses for that strategy," said Souza, saying higher
volatility usually improves margins for traders such as Alvean.
He said the joint venture boosted sugar sourcing in Brazil
by doing business with independent mills. Souza believes it
could well grow another 4 or 5 percentage points in volumes in
the new crop.
Copersucar said its ethanol subsidiary Eco-Energy increased
sales in the U.S. by 4.5 percent in 2016/17, to 9.2 billion
liters.
"They gained share in a consolidated market, so they gained
market from competitors", Souza said. Copersucar estimates its
subsidiary holds now a 16-percent share of the American market.
Souza said Eco-Energy is in talks with ethanol producers in
the U.S. to have access to new supplies of the biofuel, as a way
to further expand in that market.
($1 = 3.32 reais)
