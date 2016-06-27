(Adds details, analyst comments)
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's center-south cane
crop should reach a record 640 million tonnes in 2017/18,
compared to an estimate for the current crop of 628 million
tonnes, as mills slightly expand planting and crop care,
consultancy Agroconsult said on Monday.
"Mills are making more money this year. Many of them will
have the resources to better prepare the next crop, despite the
aging fields," said Agroconsult's sugar and ethanol analyst
Fabio Meneghin in a presentation at the NovaCana Ethanol
Conference in Sao Paulo.
Meneghin said center-south mills are earning on average 136
reais ($40) per tonne of processed cane this year, compared to
123 reais per tonne last season, as sugar prices rise on the
expectation of two years of global supply deficits.
Agroconsult expects mills to be able to crush the current
crop on time, by the end of the ideal processing period in
December, despite widespread rains in May and June.
The weather has been favorable lately, leading to harvesting
and crushing around the clock, he said.
($1 = 3.39 reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)