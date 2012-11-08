UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
SAO PAULO Nov 8 For the first time this April-to-March season, Brazil's main center-south cane belt surpassed last year's cumulative sugar output, after dry weather helped mills catch up after a slow, wet start to crushing.
Total sugar output for the season reached 29.34 million tonnes, edging out last year's production of 29.31 million tonnes by the end of October, the sugar cane industry association Unica said on Thursday in its biweekly report. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.