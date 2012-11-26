SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Sugar mills in Brazil's center-south cane belt will begin to shut down in greater numbers in the coming weeks as harvest comes to a close, industry association Unica said on Monday. They will pick up again with the next crop in April. The center-south region, the world's largest producer of sugar, churned out 1.74 million tonnes in the first two weeks of November, up 37 percent from the same fortnight last year when drought had caused the first drop in output in a decade. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora)