SAO PAULO, Dec 10 Brazil's cane, sugar and ethanol production surged in the second half of November in the main center-south cane belt after dry weather helped ensure smooth crushing, industry association Unica said on Monday. Sugar mills will begin to shut down in coming weeks as the harvest comes to a close and will pick up again with the next crop in April. Total sugar production for the season reached 32.9 million tonnes, compared to last year's output of 31.1 million tonnes as of Dec. 1, Unica said in its bi-weekly report. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Gustavo Bonato)