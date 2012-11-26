* November sugar output well up on last season's smaller crop * Mills have begun to favor ethanol as weather turns wetter (Adds details, background on the number of mills closed) SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Sugar mills in Brazil's center-south cane belt will begin to shut down in greater numbers in the coming weeks as harvest comes to a close, industry association Unica said on Monday. Mills will start crushing next season's cane crop in late March or April once the rainy season begins to recede. Unica said that 41 mills, which accounted for 7.3 percent of the cane crush last season, had shut down operations by Nov. 15. That compares with 166 mills that had closed by this time in 2011. The center-south region, the world's largest producer of sugar, churned out 1.74 million tonnes in the first two weeks of November, up 37 percent from the same fortnight last year, when drought had caused the first drop in output in a decade. The president of Unica, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said that crushing of cane in early November had for the first time this season surpassed last year's crush, although sugar production has outstripped last year's output in late October. Unica said the latest crushing figures reinforced its belief in its estimate of the cane crop at 512 million tonnes, which it revised up slightly in September. Last year, cane crushing had fallen to 493 million tonnes. Total sugar production this season that started in April reached 31.07 million tonnes, up 1.6 percent from the 30.58 million tonnes produced from last season's crop by mid-November. As the rains come with greater frequency to the center-south, mills will have greater difficulty harvesting the last stands of cane and will favor the production of ethanol over sugar due to the greater dilution of sucrose in the cane. Rodrigues said 50.34 percent of the cane crushed was allocated to sugar production, slightly down from the 51.12 percent last year this time. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)