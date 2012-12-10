* Total cane crush could surpass 518.5 mln T forecast * Fewer mills have shut than by same time last year (Adds number of mills closed, details from report) SAO PAULO, Dec 10 Brazil's center-south cane, sugar and ethanol production surged in the second half of November thanks to dry weather that could result in a slightly larger-than-expected cane crush this year, industry association Unica said on Monday. Lack of rain helped ensure smooth harvesting and crushing later in the season. This year 81 mills had shut down operations before December compared with 246 mills that had closed by that time in 2011 in the world's top sugar producer, Unica's report said. The center-south region, which produces 90 percent of Brazil's sugar, churned out 1.83 million tonnes of the sweetener in the last two weeks of November, more than three times what it had produced in the same fortnight last year. Total sugar production for the season reached 32.9 million tonnes, surpassing last year's 31.1 million tonnes as of Dec. 1. Total cane output reached 510.5 million tonnes, or 98.5 percent of Unica's forecast for 518.5 million tonnes of cane. Unica President Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said the uptick in productivity in late November had been foreseen in Unica's official forecast, made in September, but dry weather had extended harvest time. That could result in a slightly larger cane crush than expected, he said. Unica's report said 50.82 percent of the cane crushed in late November was allocated to sugar production, above the 44.6 percent last year at this time. As rains come with greater frequency to the center-south, mills will have more difficulty harvesting the last clusters of cane and will favor the production of ethanol over sugar due to the greater dilution of sucrose in the cane. Sugar mills will begin to shut down in coming weeks as the harvest comes to a close and will pick up again with the next crop in April. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)