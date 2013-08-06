* New mills off the table until gov't policy changes

* Mills spending billions on logistics, mechanization

* New cane mills depend on ethanol, biomass power, not sugar

By Reese Ewing

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry continues to invest billions of dollars annually in mechanization, warehouses, ports and biofuel pipelines, even though new mills are off the table for now, local leaders in the sector said on Tuesday.

In the heyday of Brazil's ethanol industry, more than 30 new mills opened in 2008/09, but over the past year, only two new mills opened and they were largely carry through investments of bigger, earlier projects. Mills can produce either sugar or ethanol.

The global financial crisis that started in 2008 is still playing out on the world's largest sugarcane belt, where some 40 mills have closed in the past three years and another 60 are expected to in the next 24 months due to unmanageable debts.

"It's not that mills aren't investing," Elizabeth Farina, president of the cane industry association Unica, said at a renewable energy event in Sao Paulo.

The industry has invested $4.5 billion in mechanization of harvesting and planting since 2006; it invested $4 billion in the expansion or replanting of cane in 2012; it invested $1.5 billion in infrastructure such as warehouses and port terminals last year; and it will invest $3.5 billion in a designated ethanol pipeline through 2017, she said.

"It's just, they aren't investing in new plants," she said.

Government policy regarding fixed domestic fuel prices over the past decade has only further weakened mills revenue streams at a time when their costs of operation have risen sharply.

The topic has been a point of contention between the government and the cane industry, which is due to produce 26 billion to 27 billion liters of ethanol this season, up more than 10 percent from last year but still far short of what the local flex-fuel car fleet could consume each year.

Brazilian mills now in existance are reaching the limits of their capacity to crush cane. If Brazil's ethanol production is to continue growing, new mills will need to be built soon.

With record car sales over the past several years, Brazil's refining capacity for gasoline has lagged. When new ethanol mills were coming online by the dozen every six months, this was not a problem but now that government fuel price controls have made hydrous ethanol production unprofitable for most mills, Brazil's state run oil company Petrobras is on the hook to import the shortfall.

Moreover it has to sell the fuel bought at international prices at a 26 percent loss on the domestic market due to government price controls on fuel aimed at curbing inflation, said Plinio Nastari, president of local sugar and ethanol analysts Datagro.

"New mills are in more remote areas and it doesn't make sense to build mills designed to export sugar so far away from the ports, especially with the high freight costs now due to underdeveloped road and port infrastructure," Nastari said.

Mills built in these remote regions in states such as Mato Grosso do Sul or Goias are reliant on the production of ethanol and electricity from burning cane remnants known as bagasse for the bulk of their revenue for several years after construction. Sugar production is introduced years later, if at all. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)