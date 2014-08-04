SAO PAULO Aug 3 A fire that started Sunday afternoon at the warehouses of Brazil's largest sugar producer Cosan in Santos Port continues to burn out of control, the local fire department said.

The fire broke out at Cosan's Rumo sugar terminal at 4.30 pm local time Sunday and 12 fire trucks from the surrounding area were still trying to bring it under control, Sargent Rodrigues of the Santos Fire Department told Reuters. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Michael Perry)