Oct 18 A fire on Friday destroyed up to 300,000 tonnes of sugar and much of the Santos Port warehouses owned by Copersucar, the world's largest trader of the sweetener.

The devastating blaze sent sugar prices in New York to one-year highs and reignited concerns about short-term supplies. Rains have already delayed the cane crush in Brazil, the world's largest producer.

Here are some of the key details about Copersucar, the port of Santos and Brazil's sugar industry:

- COPERSUCAR AND ITS SANTOS TERMINAL

The firm represents 47 sugar mills in Brazil, recorded revenue of $4.1 billion in 2012 and says it controls nearly a fifth of the world's sugar exports through its trading desks.

In June, the company said it hoped to expand trading volume to 9 million tonnes from 7.2 million tonnes in 2012.

The firm finished an expansion at the TAC terminal at Santos port in June that effectively doubled its capacity to move sugar to 10 million tonnes a year.

The terminal has six warehouses with capacity to hold 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes each and has a 260-meter (853-foot) berth, 13 meters (43 feet) deep, with capacity to load Panamax-sized ships at a rate of 60,000 tonnes per day of bulk sugar, with three shiploaders.

- PORT OF SANTOS

The port is the world's main source of raw sugar shipments, shipping 18.6 million tonnes last year, just over half the crop produced by the country's main center-south region.

Through August this year, Santos shipped: 11.17 million tonnes of bulk sugar; 1.36 million tonnes of sugar in containers; 330,907 tonnes in bags.

The estimated 300,000 tonnes of sugar stored in the burning warehouses equal 20 percent of port Santos' monthly shipments last year.

BRAZIL'S CROP

Brazil controls half the world's sugar trade and is at the tail end of a record 585 million tonne center-south cane harvest that is expected to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar.

Roughly 15 percent of the crop remains to be crushed.

The main center-south region exported 24 mln tonnes of sugar in 2012, some 70 percent of the country's total crop, according to milling association Unica.

Exports and production are expected to be similar this year. (Reporting by Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo; Writing by Josephine Mason in New York)