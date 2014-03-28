SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian sugar and ethanol group Grupo Virgolino de Oliveira (GVO) said it started harvesting cane early this season on concerns that El Niño rains may slow fieldwork later in the year, a director of the group that crushes 10 million tons of cane annually said. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing, Editing by Franklin Paul)