* Drier weather through early May to speed harvest * Rain may return in a few weeks, forecasters say * Ethanol demand to match supply growth of 4.6 bln ltr - Itau BBA (Adds additional market comments from analysts) By Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy SAO PAULO, April 18 Brazil's center-south cane belt will stay dry for the next few weeks, forecaster Somar said on Thursday, speeding up the harvest of cane and output of sugar that was hampered by an unusually wet start to April. "The outlook for sugar cane is favorable because we'll have drier weather. There will be some showers, but they won't be long-lasting or in great volume," said Nadiara Pereira, a meteorologist at Somar, a private Sao Paulo-based forecaster. The massive 580-600 million tonnes center-south cane crop and the break in wet weather has helped bring raw sugar prices close to their lowest level in nearly three years. Wet weather slows harvest and reduces the sugar content in the cane plants in the short term, but can also boost yields by helping the cane grow to a bigger size later in the season. The world's top sugar producer is just starting to harvest what is expected to be a record cane crop, resuming the crop's expansion after two years of lower output during the widespread renewal of older, less productive cane plants. Concerns among futures traders that the slow start to Brazil's cane harvest could tighten deliveries of the commodity in May and push them back until later months had supported futures prices in previous weeks. Somar's Pereira said weather patterns indicate the autumn season now under way would turn out wetter than usual, which could slow harvest and loading at the ports again later in May, but a run of dry weeks ahead would help mills advance in harvest for now. Local sugar and ethanol analyst Datagro said on Thursday that the wet weather in March and April will raise the quantity of cane available for harvest starting in the middle of 2013. Datagro's recent crop survey also showed that the quality of the cane has improved greatly over past years and would yield more sucrose and hence sugar and ethanol per tonne of cane. PORTS Labor unions and the government are still haggling over the terms of a proposed port reform bill that workers fear will cost them job security and benefits. They have threatened to strike several times in the past months but no clear stoppage is planned in the coming days to interrupt the loading of sugar. Shipping agents Williams said 26 vessels were currently lined up to load 636,019 tonnes of VHP and 95,500 tonnes crystal sugar at Brazilian ports, down from 28 vessels, 640,753 tonnes and 123,300 tonnes respectively a week ago. ETHANOL Analysts at Itau BBA, the investment arm of Brazil's Itau Unibanco, said they expected the government to announce a tax cut for ethanol that would stimulate domestic consumption for the fuel and soak up much of the additional supply this season. The government announced in past weeks that it was considering lowering or eliminating the so-called PIS/Cofins taxes on ethanol, which if zeroed out for distributors and mills, would result in a 12-centavo (6 U.S. cent)/liter reduction in the price of the biofuel. Mills are already getting more than a 15 percent premium for producing ethanol over sugar due to the improved market conditions for fuels after the state oil company raised gasoline prices, agricultural risk analyst Arnaldo Luiz Correa at Archer Consulting said. Itau BBA estimated that an eventual tax break would create an additional 1.6 billion liters of demand for hydrous ethanol as flex-fuel motorists are expected to switch from gasoline. This will come on top of the 2 billion liter additional demand for anhydrous ethanol that will be created when the May 1 increase in the mandatory blend in gasoline rises to 25 percent from the current 20 percent. The government announced the May blend raise on March 1. Itau BBA said domestic demand growth for ethanol would match the additional supply this season, which is expected to rise by 4.6 billion liters from a year ago, and make growth in exports of the biofuel difficult. (Editing by G Crosse and Marguerita Choy)