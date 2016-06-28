(Adds quotes from Bradesco BBI and Rabobank executives)

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, June 28 Foreign companies are showing renewed interest in acquiring Brazilian sugar producers as revenues rebound along with global prices for the commodity, Bradesco BBI and Rabobank investment bankers said on Tuesday.

Potential sellers and buyers are in discussions, but the bid-ask spread remains high, Bradesco Executive Superintendent Cyrille Brunotte said during a presentation at an ethanol conference in Sao Paulo.

"I have had meetings with companies I haven't seen for years," Brunotte said. Low prices for sugar and ethanol during most of 2010 through 2015 forced many Brazil sugar companies to close and file for bankruptcy.

Raw sugar futures started to recover late last year and are hovering around a 2-1/2-year peak.

"We started to see movements from foreign players," Manoel Pereira de Queiroz, Dutch-based Rabobank's senior manager in Brazil, noted at the conference.

"They have shown appetite and see asset prices as relatively cheap in dollar terms. We are going to see some acquisitions in the next months, something we have not seen in years."

Brunotte said some local companies which managed to make it through the crisis and are well prepared to take advantage of the improved conditions, could also play a role in what he called a potential limited consolidation.

"But I think only two or three local companies would be willing to do acquisitions. In general they are still looking to cut debt and increase use of actual capacity," he said.

Brunotte said some investment funds with no prior links to the sector are among those inquiring about potential targets. Asian firms have also been looking at the sector.

But both bankers agreed that investors looking to enter the Brazilian sugar and ethanol sector still face uncertainties.

Brazil lacks, for example, a clear, long-term policy for ethanol usage. The political environment is also unstable, with an interim government after President Dilma Rousseff was suspended on charges of accounting wrongdoings.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)