UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's sugar and ethanol group Sao Martinho SA has no intention of investing in capacity expansion or acquisitions at the moment, preferring to allocate cash to reduce its debt load, investor relations director Felipe Vicchiato said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.