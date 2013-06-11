UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, June 11 Late May rains and a shift by Brazilian cane mills to favor ethanol production has dragged on sugar output from the world's largest producer, cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday in its latest bimonthly report on crushing.
Unica said sugar output in the main center-south cane region fell 11 percent in the second half of May to 1.84 million tonnes from 2.06 million tonnes produced in the first half of last month. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources