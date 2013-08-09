UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Cane mills in center-south Brazil raised their output of sugar and ethanol in late July from the first half of the month, despite a couple of days of wet weather and frost that slowed crushing in the world's main exporter of sugar, local industry association Unica said Friday.
Brazil's main cane region produced 2.53 million tonnes of sugar in the second half of July, up 5 percent from the 2.40 million produced in the first half of the month.
Sugar output in the region in the second half of July was still not at full speed, however, with mills' output down 15 percent from the 2.97 million tonnes produced in the same fortnight a year ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources