SAO PAULO Nov 12 Sugar output in Brazil's center-south jumped 26 percent to 2.45 million tonnes in the second half of October from the first half of the month after rains eased, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Sugar output in the second fortnight of October was still 3.5 percent shy of the year-ago period due to lingering showers that slowed crushing, Unica said.

Brazil's center-south has crushed 510 million tonnes of an estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will tend to intensify over the center-south as the main cane-growing region moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more difficult and costly. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)