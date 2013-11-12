UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Sugar output in Brazil's center-south jumped 26 percent to 2.45 million tonnes in the second half of October from the first half of the month after rains eased, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.
Sugar output in the second fortnight of October was still 3.5 percent shy of the year-ago period due to lingering showers that slowed crushing, Unica said.
Brazil's center-south has crushed 510 million tonnes of an estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will tend to intensify over the center-south as the main cane-growing region moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more difficult and costly. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources