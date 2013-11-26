SAO PAULO Nov 26 Sugar output in Brazil's center-south fell 20 percent to 1.96 million tonnes in the first half of November from the last half of October after rains picked up as the crushing season draws to a close, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Brazil's center-south has crushed 542 million tonnes of an estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will tend to intensify over the center-south as the main cane-growing region moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more difficult and costly.

Mills in the center-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's sugar and ethanol output, will probably wind down crushing by Christmas. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)