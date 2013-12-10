SAO PAULO Dec 10 Sugar output in Brazil's center-south fell 26 percent to 1.44 million tonnes in the last half of November after declining 20 percent early in the month from the previous two-week period, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Brazil's main center-south cane region is nearing the end of the harvest season with 570 million tonnes of an estimated record 587 million tonne cane crop already crushed.

Rains will tend to intensify over the center-south as the region moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more difficult and costly.

Mills in the region, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's sugar and ethanol output, will probably wind down crushing by Christmas. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)