SAO PAULO, June 25 Brazil's main center-south cane crop produced 2.33 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, up from the 2.03 million tonnes in late May as clear weather helped crushing, the main sugar and ethanol lobby Unica said on Wednesday.

In its biweekly report on the harvest, Unica said, however, that the lack of rain was at the same time hurting the development of the cane that is due to mature later in the year.

"The persistence of the drier climate since the start of harvest ... is severely hurting the development of the plants, intensifying the agricultural losses," Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes)