UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Sugar output in the world's No. 1 exporter of the commodity Brazil is slowing quickly as a drought over the past year brings an early end to the crushing season over the coming weeks, the cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday.
Mills in the main center-south cane belt produced 1.21 million tonnes of sugar over the first two weeks of November, down 42 percent from the previous two weeks in late October and down 39 percent from the same fortnight last year.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing Editing by W Simon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources