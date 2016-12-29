SAO PAULO Dec 29 Brazil's main center-south cane belt produced 362,000 tonnes of sugar in the first half of December compared with 1.13 million tonnes in the previous two-week period, as most mills approach the end of the 2016/17 crushing season.

According to a report by sugar industry group Unica, mills crushed 7.145 million tonnes of cane in the period versus 19.6 million tonnes in the second half of November. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)