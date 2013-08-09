* Mills' ethanol sales jump 31 pct from earlier in July
* Frost likely to reduce sugar and ethanol output
* Unica to revise cane forecast in early September
By Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Cane mills in center-south
Brazil raised their output of sugar and ethanol in late July
from the first half of the month, but favored production of the
biofuel more as sales at the pump take off, local industry
association Unica said Friday.
Despite a couple of days of wet weather and frost in late
July that slowed crushing in the world's main exporter of sugar,
Brazil's main cane region produced 2.53 million tonnes of sugar
in the fortnight, up 5 percent from the 2.40 million produced in
the first half of the month.
Sugar output in the region in the second half of last month
was still not at full speed, however, with mills' output down 15
percent from the 2.97 million tonnes produced in the same period
a year ago.
Mills directed a larger share of their cane harvest to
ethanol over the second half of July after sales of the biofuel
by mills surged 31 percent from the first half of July. Prices
of ethanol have begun to fall on the retail level compared with
gasoline, and consumers are beginning to switch, Unica said.
"With prices of ethanol economically more advantageous for
consumers in the main markets, it was natural for us to expect
progress in the consumption of hydrous (ethanol)" Unica's
technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said.
The association said mills had allocated 55 percent of their
cane crush to ethanol and 45 percent to sugar, compared with
54.6 percent to the biofuel and 45.4 percent to sugar in early
July.
A year ago, mills had been directing only 49.4 percent of
their crush to ethanol and 50.6 percent to sugar, but prices for
the sweetener were significantly more attractive then.
The government raised the mandated level of ethanol in
gasoline on May 1 to 25 percent from 20 percent earlier, as well
as cut taxes on the biofuel, all of which contributed to the
increased consumption of the fuel in the past weeks.
FROST
A cold front in late July unleashed a few days of widespread
rains and frost over the southernmost cane belt, slowing output
temporarily.
Unica said, although it is still quantifying the impact, the
frost would likely cause some losses to output of sugar and
ethanol.
Large sugar and ethanol groups in the region, including
Louis Dreyfus' Biosev and Cosan, said recently that the frosts
would hurt their output.
Local cane analyst Datagro told Reuters the 65 million
tonnes of cane, or roughly a fifth of the cane still unharvested
in the center-south, had suffered some damage from the frost.
Unica said the Cane Technology Center, which does much of
Unica's crop research, is currently quantifying the losses
caused by the frost and that it would release a revised estimate
of the main center-south crop at the beginning of September.
In its last estimate of the center-south crop in April,
Unica said Brazil would crush 589.6 million tonnes of cane and
produce 35.5 million tonnes of sugar.
But in a recent interview with Reuters, Unica's technical
director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said the association would
likely lower its estimate for sugar production and raise its
estimate for ethanol.