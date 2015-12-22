SAO PAULO Dec 22 Mills in Brazil's center-south region crushed 18 million tonnes of sugarcane in the first half of December, maintaining the pace of the final half of November, the main cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

The crush was 77 percent higher than the first half of December last year, when many mills had already finished their harvest.

The number brings the total sugarcane crush for the 2015/2016 harvest season to 581.3 million tonnes, up 3 percent on the 2014/2015 period.

"The mills want to take full advantage of the chance for harvesting and not leave the cane standing (for next season)," said Julio Maria Borges, director of consultancy Job Economia.

Data from the Reuters Weather Dashboard showed the first half of December was not particularly dry in the main cane-growing region of Sao Paulo state but the Unica numbers suggest companies made an effort to keep up the pace of work.

"The prices (of ethanol and sugar) are attractive," Borges said, to explain the decision to harvest later into the year.

Unica did not release any comments surrounding the numbers for the first half of December. But Borges said the pace of crushing will slow dramatically after Christmas, as the cost of working during the rainy season becomes prohibitive.

Sugar production in the first half of December in the center-sough region reached 636,000 tonnes compared to 704,000 tonnes in the final half of November and 383,000 tonnes compared to the same period a year earlier, Unica said.

Center-south ethanol production in the first half of December was 790 million liters, compared to 881 million liters in the last two weeks of November and 498 million liters in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bill Trott)