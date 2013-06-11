(Adds information on rains, expected shift to ethanol over sugar) SAO PAULO, June 11 Late May rains and a shift by Brazilian cane mills to favor ethanol production has dragged on sugar output from the world's largest producer, cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday. In its latest bimonthly report on crushing, Unica said sugar output in the main center-south cane region fell 11 percent in the second half of May to 1.84 million tonnes from 2.06 million tonnes produced in the first half of last month. Cumulative production of sugar so far this season, however, remains up 59 percent over same period last year at 5.6 million tonnes, after mills facing a record cane crop of 590 million tonnes began crushing earlier this season that began on April 1. Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said rains in late May and early June had suspended crushing in important cane producing regions for about five days, which brought down the May crushing numbers and would have an impact on early June's sugar output as well. But rains have let up and mills resumed crushing at full throttle again. Local weather forecasters Somar said rains will be limited to southern Brazil outside of the main cane belt until at least June 19, when weather could turn rainy again. With the recent rains, mills in the region have started to shift their production profile to favor ethanol production over sugar, after surprising the market by producing more sugar than expected this crop early in the season. Wet weather reduces the sucrose content in cane plants, which makes sugar production more costly and prompts mills to favor ethanol that is easier to produce under such conditions. Unica said that mills had used 58.2 percent of the cane harvested for ethanol production during the second half of last month, with the rest going to sugar production. That compares with 56.5 percent of the crush going to ethanol in the previous fortnight. Eight additional mills started crushing the new crop in the second half of May, Unica said, bringing the total number of active mills to 268 in the center-south and leaving 30 to 31 million still idle. New York ICE sugar futures hit three-year lows ahead of the Unica numbers release. The latest crush numbers should put a temporary floor under sugar prices given the obvious shift toward ethanol production, dealers said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)