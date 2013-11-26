(Adds details on output and weather)

SAO PAULO Nov 26 Sugar output in Brazil's center-south fell 20 percent to 1.96 million tonnes in the first half of November from the previous fortnight after rains picked up at the end of the crushing season, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Brazil's center-south crushed more than 542 million tonnes of an estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will tend to intensify as the main cane-growing region moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more difficult and costly.

Mills in the center-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's sugar and ethanol output, will probably wind down crushing by Christmas.

"The production numbers to this moment confirm our expectation of a 10 percent growth this season," Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said.

Cumulative sugar output since April reached 31.53 million tonnes, up 1.4 percent from a year ago, Unica said.

While Brazil's center-south sugar production is expected to finish up the season at 34.2 million tonnes, little changed from last year's output, ethanol production will grow sharply to absorb all of this year's expansion in the cane crop.

Ethanol output so far this year is up 20 percent at 23.13 billion liters from last year. Growth in the anhydrous ethanol market was most pronounced at 27 percent from last year, while hydrous ethanol output grew by 15 percent, so far this season from last. Anhydrous is used as a fuel additive in gasoline and hydrous is sold pure at the pump to compete against gasoline.

By Nov. 15, 27 mills have ended crushing for the season compared with the 45 mills in the center-south that had closed by this time last year when they processed a smaller crop of 533 million tonnes.

Rodrigues said mills were producing more sugar than otherwise would have been expected so late in the season "because many units ... wanted to avoid any problems in covering deliveries for sales already closed with buyers."

Mills were utilizing 47.85 percent of their cane to produce sugar and the rest of it for ethanol in November, little changed from late October, Unica reported.

At this time last year when sugar prices were nearly 10 percent higher than they are now, mills were directing slightly more than 50 percent of their cane to sugar production. But the Brazilian real has depreciated 10 percent against the dollar over the past year, making sugar exports, which are priced in dollars, more attractive. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)