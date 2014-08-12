(Adds futures prices, detail from Sao Martinho earnings report)

SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazilian cane mills said on Tuesday that rain cut sugar output in the second half of July. But futures markets, focused on still strong output over the first four months of the 2014/15 season, closed down more than 1 percent.

In its latest biweekly crushing report, industry association Unica said production in the main center-south cane belt fell to 2.24 million tonnes in the second half of July, down from the 2.55 million tonne output in the prior two weeks.

The volume of cane crushed over the second half of July dropped to 35.98 million tonnes, the lowest crushing rate for that fortnight since the 2007/2008 harvest.

"This retraction is due to the rains that occurred over part of the cane growing region," Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said.

He added that various mills in the world's No. 1 sugar producer had also slowed crushing because of reduced estimates of the amount of cane still to be harvested this season.

The market had expected low production numbers for the last half of July, but futures prices ended the day down 1.23 percent at 16.05 cents/lb.

Cumulative sugar output since the start of the season in April was still up strongly at 15.13 million tonnes on July 31, 9 percent more than a year ago, Unica said.

Statements by Brazilian sugar and ethanol group Sao Martinho in its earnings report late Monday also likely weighed on markets. Sao Martinho said it was stocking sugar for delivery later in the season because of attractive spreads between October and March deliveries.

Mills continued to allocate just over 46 percent of their cane crush to sugar production in the second half of July, as they did in the first half of the month. Last year, mills were only using 45 percent of their cane for sugar.

The rest of the cane went to ethanol production. Mills produced 1.6 billion liters of ethanol in late July versus 1.8 billion liters in early July and 1.9 billion a year ago, Unica said.

Markets will be focused on Unica's next crushing report in the coming weeks, which will cover the first half of August when weather was drier than in July. If crushing numbers remain sluggish, it could confirm Rodrigues' view that mills are expecting the harvest to end earlier than usual this year.

Crushing typically ends in late December but it may end as much as a month early because of the drought that hurt the cane crop earlier this year.

