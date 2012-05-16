* Hoteliers agree to reduce rates by at least 25 percent
* High rates raised concerns ahead of World Cup, Olympics
By Eduardo Simões and Ana Flor
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 Wary of price-gouging
ahead of the World Cup and Olympics later this decade, Brazil's
government said on Wednesday it had convinced hoteliers in Rio
de Janeiro to lower skyrocketing rates ahead of a major U.N.
summit next month.
Five weeks before the start of the United Nations Summit on
Sustainable Development, the government said Rio's hotels would
cut prices during the event by at least 25 percent.
The summit, known as Rio + 20 because of the two-decade
anniversary of the landmark Earth Summit in the city, is
expected to lure 50,000 visitors and more than 100 government
leaders from around the world.
High demand for scarce vacancies, in part because of block
reservations made by Brazil's government to guarantee rooms for
visiting delegations, prompted hotels in recent weeks to begin
charging exorbitant rates for the event, which kicks off June
20.
Online research by Reuters early this month found hotels
were charging at least five times as much for rooms during the
summit as they were just days afterward.
The high prices rattled many non-governmental groups and
other would-be visitors, some of whom canceled plans to attend.
Even some government groups, including the European Parliament,
decided to slash the size of their delegations.
The prices also prompted concern within the government, and
outcries from critics, many of whom fear similar problems could
occur when Brazil hosts the World Cup of soccer in 2014 and the
Olympics two years later.
The concerns led to hearings last week in Brazil's senate,
public fretting by the country's foreign minister, and meetings
between Rio's mayor and local hoteliers. Those meetings were
followed this week by the negotiations with Brazil's federal
government.
Wednesday's agreement, the government said, resolves the
issue by reducing the commission paid to an agency that had won
a concession to manage reservations during the event. Hotels
also agreed to break up mandatory multi-day packages that had
been set up for visitors during the dates of the summit, even
for those not staying the entire event.
(Reporting By Eduardo Simoes and Ana Flor; Writing by Paulo
Prada; Editing by Philip Barbara)