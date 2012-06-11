* Suzano to sell more stock in follow-on offering
* Pricing of transaction scheduled for end of June
SAO PAULO, June 11 Suzano Papel e Celulose
, Brazil's second-largest pulp producer, will sell
more of its stock than initially planned in a share offering
this month as part of plans to cut debt and strengthen its
capital base.
The Salvador, Brazil-based company said in a newspaper
advertisement that it had increased the amount of common stock
it will offer to 96.67 million shares from about 85
million shares originally.
In addition, Suzano ramped up the number of Class A
preferred shares on offer to 197.98 million from 168.8 million
previously. The company will put 12,267 Class B preferred shares
up for sale at the offering.
Considering the amount of Class A shares to be offered, the
deal could help Suzano raise up to 1.22 billion reais ($603
million) at Friday's closing prices, according to Thomson
Reuters calculations. The shares traded at 4.87 reais at the end
of last week.
The other two classes of stock are seldom traded.
A tumble in operational earnings, a surge in costs and steep
currency swings have forced the company and larger rival Fibria
to shed assets and issue new shares to reduce its
debt. Shareholders of Suzano, including the controlling Feffer
family, have pledged to buy their portion of the offering to
avert dilution.
The company hired the investment banking units of BTG
Pactual and JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle
the transaction. Pricing for the shares is expected by June 28.
($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr. in
São Paulo; Editing by maureen Bavdek)