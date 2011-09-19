SAO PAULO, Brazil, Sept 19 Brazilian pulp and paper company Suzano Papel e Celulose (SUZB5.SA) said in a market filing on Monday it had not dismissed the idea of selling certain pulp or paper assets.

The Valor Economico newspaper earlier on Monday said the Feffer family, which controls Suzano, was studying the sale of some of its paper assets and that JPMorgan had been hired to coordinate the operation.

The company said it was always open to optimizing its operations but no decision had been made on selling any of its assets, in response to the newspaper report.

Company shares closed up 2.8 percent at 10.50 reais, while the main Bovespa Index closed down 0.19 percent on Monday on the BM&FBovespa exchange. (Writing by Reese Ewing; DEditing by Steve Orlofsky)