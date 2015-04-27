BRIEF-Schneider National Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Schneider National Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
April 27 Following are the terms of the currency swap auction that Brazil's central bank will hold on Friday to roll over similar contracts maturing early next month. The auction will take place between 1430-1440 GMT and its result will be announced after 1450 GMT. Auction date Expiration date Number of swaps offered 04/28/2015 03/01/2016 up to 10,600 04/28/2015 10/03/2016 up to 10,600
* Schneider National Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Payless announces court approval of first day motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary course
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized balance sheet later this year just as the chances of an early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.