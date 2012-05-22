RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday sold about $1.5 billion in currency swaps, or about 61 percent of the total amount offered in an auction, as the real weakened for a fourth consecutive session.

The real briefly traded higher after the central bank announced the swap sale, but dropped again right after the results of the auction. It last traded 0.12 percent weaker at 2.0482 per dollar. (Reporting By Silvio Cascione and Walter Brandimarte)