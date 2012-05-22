DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
(Repeats to attach item to alerts)
RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 Brazil's central bank sold about $678 million in currency swaps in a second consecutive auction on Tuesday, causing the real to erase early losses and keeping it under the level of 2.05 per greenback.
The bank sold 13,600 of the 19,100 contracts offered in the second auction. Considering both auctions, it sold a combined $2.2 billion in swaps.
The real was practically flat after the results, trading at 2.0471 per dollar. (Reporting By Silvio Cascione and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.