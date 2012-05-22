(Repeats to attach item to alerts)

RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 Brazil's central bank sold about $678 million in currency swaps in a second consecutive auction on Tuesday, causing the real to erase early losses and keeping it under the level of 2.05 per greenback.

The bank sold 13,600 of the 19,100 contracts offered in the second auction. Considering both auctions, it sold a combined $2.2 billion in swaps.

The real was practically flat after the results, trading at 2.0471 per dollar. (Reporting By Silvio Cascione and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)