May 5 Following are the results of the Brazilian central bank's daily currency swap auction. The bank has been selling swaps on a regular basis to roll over similar contracts that mature in the following month. Auction date Expiration date Swaps offered Swaps sold 05/05/2015 05/02/2016 up to 8,100 5,600 05/05/2015 11/01/2016 up to 8,100 2,500