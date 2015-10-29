(Adds details on swaps to be offered and swaps expiring)

SAO PAULO Oct 29 Brazil's central bank indicated on Thursday that it will roll over next month all the currency swaps that expire in December, maintaining its support of the Brazilian real.

The bank announced it will offer on Tuesday as many as 12,120 swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses. Policymakers have resorted to that instrument to shore up the Brazilian currency.

If it continues to sell the same number of swaps per day until the end of November, as has often been the case, the central bank will place $10.9 billion worth of swaps that month. That is the same amount of swaps expiring on Dec. 1.

The central bank's website says $4.8 billion worth of swaps are expiring on Dec. 1, but a spokeswoman for the bank said that number will be $10.9 billion when some short-dated swaps recently sold by the bank settle. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)