* Barroso steps down as part of merger with LAN
* Marco Bologna takes over as CEO of TAM
BRASILIA Feb 10 Brazilian airline TAM
said on Friday that Chief Executive Libano Barroso is
stepping down to take up another position within the holding
company that controls the carrier ahead of a merger with
Chilean airline LAN.
TAM said he will be replaced by Marco Bologna, currently the
president of holding company TAM S.A. and a former CEO of TAM
airlines.
Barroso, who led the carrier for more than two years, will
temporarily appointed vice-president of finances for the holding
company to help create the new merged airline, LATAM. He will
later become LATAM Chief Financial Officer.
LAN is moving to take over TAM and create Latin America's
largest airline, offering destinations from Frankfurt to Sydney.
LAN's and TAM's revenue exceeded $10 billion in 2010 and
their combined market capitalization is second only to Air China
among the world's airlines.
