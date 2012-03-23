* Report comes after coffee contracts migrated offshore

* Finance Ministry, BM&FBovespa did not comment on story

SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazil's government may exempt the amount of money set aside as collateral for commodities contracts from paying a tax on financial transactions to prevent investors from settling such contracts overseas, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Friday.

The tax, known as IOF, charges a levy of 6 percent on margin deposits for transactions executed at the nation's sole financial exchange operator, BM&FBovespa. According to Valor, which did not say how it obtained the information, the plan may stave off a migration to international exchanges.

In recent weeks, market participants have complained that a series of hikes on the IOF or attempts by the government to broaden the scope of the tax led to a surge in the amount of coffee contracts settled overseas, Valor said.

A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry in Brasilia said the ministry does not comment on market speculation. Calls made to BM&FBovespa's press office in São Paulo were not immediately answered.

The government has used the IOF tax as its main tool to limit a surge in capital inflows that gained momentum in the wake of the global financial crisis of late 2008. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday that the government will take further measures to prevent the currency from rallying further.

The lighter tax burden would be welcome by traders and producers of grains and coffee. A higher IOF tax on such transactions has raised costs for commodities traders, who also have to hold positions in the foreign exchange currency to buffer excessive fluctuations in the currency.

The number of open contracts for coffee held by foreign investors at the exchange's BM&F commodities segment fell to an average 1,200 now from about 8,100 before the imposition of the levy on such contracts, in 2010, the newspaper said.

Even local traders are settling such transactions offshore, Valor said, citing Lúcio Dias, commercial director at Cooxupé, a confederation of coffee producers.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)