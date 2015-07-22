SAO PAULO, July 22 Brazil will give incentives for companies to settle tax disputes in another effort to increase government revenues this year, according to a presidential decree published on Wednesday.

Companies which surrender their challenge to tax charges will be allowed to apply tax credits, related to financial losses, to pay down part of the tax owed to the government, according to the decree published on Brazil's official gazette.

Companies accepting the so-called "tax litigation reduction program" would still have to pay at least 43 percent of their tax debts in cash, according to the decree.

Those cash payments could provide the government with something between 5 billion reais and 15 billion reais ($1.6 billion to $4.7 billion) in additional revenues this year, according to two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Dilma Rousseff has been scrambling to find alternative sources of revenue to make up for a sharp drop in tax collections resulting from a deeper-than-expected recession.

Despite those efforts, Brazil will slash its key fiscal surplus goal for 2015, increasing the chances of additional credit rating downgrades.

($1 = 3.17 reais)

