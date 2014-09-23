UPDATE 1--ECB rate-hike talk sends short-dated bond yields to five-week highs
* ECB's Nowotny raises prospect of rate rise before end of QE
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's federal tax revenues should grow 1 percent in real terms this year, down from a previous estimate of 2 percent, a senior official with the country's tax agency said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ANKARA, March 17 Turkey's economic growth will accelerate to 5 percent or more in 2018 and will hit its 4.4 percent target this year, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone money markets on Friday showed around an 80 percent chance that the European Central Bank could lift its deposit rate at its December meeting, up from 60 percent a week ago.