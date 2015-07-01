BRASILIA, July 1 Brazilian police on Wednesday
raided the offices of the federal tax agency and national mint
as part of an investigation in a fraud scheme that allegedly
channeled 100 million reais ($32.26 million) in bribes to
finance ministry officials.
Public servants from both entities linked to the finance
ministry were allegedly paid bribes to give the company SICPA a
multi-billion service contract to monitor the production of cold
beverages such as beer and soft drinks, the ministry said in a
statement.
The federal tax agency charges taxes on beverage' companies
based on their monthly production. The national mint is involved
in the selection of the contract to monitor output.
The case comes only two months after authorities uncovered a
massive corruption scheme at the tax agency's appeals board that
may have cost taxpayers up to 19 billion reais.
Although it made no arrests the police has seized the assets
of the main suspects in the latest corruption case and is
looking into their banking accounts, the ministry said.
Since last year Brazil's political establishment has been
rocked by a corruption scandal at state-run oil company
Petrobras that resulted in the arrest of the top
executives of the country's largest engineering companies.
($1 = 3.1002 Brazilian reais)
