BRASILIA, April 1 Brazil's lower chamber of
Congress approved legislation on Tuesday that simplifies
taxation on the profits earned abroad by Brazilian companies,
but also raised corporate worries.
The legislation proposed last year by President Dilma
Rousseffs leftist government has been opposed by some business
groups that say firms will be taxed twice, at home and abroad.
The Rousseff administration argues that the bill will
bolster investment by giving Brazilian companies more time to
pay their taxes on foreign profits.
Last year, the government received billions of dollars in
back taxes from Brazilian companies with foreign subsidiaries as
part of a settlement program known as Refis.
The legislation maintains the 34 percent corporate income
tax charged on foreign profits of Brazilian companies, but
allows them to defer payment for eight years. Companies will be
able to deduct taxes on profits and dividends paid abroad.
Among the companies likely affected by the bill are iron-ore
miner Vale and construction firm Odebrecht.
The bill still needs to clear the Senate before Rousseff can
sign it into law. The rules enter into effect from Jan. 1, 2015,
though companies may choose to adhere to them this year.
A number of unrelated amendments to the bill were excluded
from Tuesday's vote and are due to be discussed on Wednesday.
One such proposal, to apply the PIS/Cofins tax on soybean
sales to some domestic buyers, is not likely to pass, a
spokesman for the agricultural lobby in Congress said.
Carlo Lovatelli, head of crushing association Abiove, told
Reuters the amendment would not affect soy exports but would
increase costs for the entire production chain and was opposed
by Abiove's members.
