BRASILIA, July 22 The Brazilian government says that over 29,000 companies could be eligible to join a program to renegotiate tax liabilities, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The total of tax credits that those companies could use to renegotiate their outstanding liabilities with the federal government amounts to 860 billion reais ($267 billion), said Jorge Rachid, the head of Brazil's tax agency.

The program was unveiled earlier in the day in the government's official gazette. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)