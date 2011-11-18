* Tax collection hits new record for October
* Tax revenues boosted by duties linked to imports
BRASILIA Nov 18 Brazil's tax collection rose 9
percent in October from a year ago, hitting a new record for
the month on a surge in revenues from import duties in Latin
America's biggest economy, the tax authority said on Friday.
Federal government tax income in October BRTAX=ECI rose
to 88.74 billion reais ($50 billion), up 9 percent from the
same month a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.
Revenue from import tax rose more than 18 percent in
October from a year ago while duties on industrial products
jumped 17.6 percent the same month, the tax authority said.
In September, the government of President Dilma Rousseff
hiked taxes on imported cars in a bid to protect the local
industry that has struggled with a flood of cheap imports.
Later a court delayed the tax increase until December.
Manufacturers have warned that increases in duties could
discourage investment in the country.
The tax authority's deputy head Zayda Manatta said the
government maintained its estimate for 2011 tax collection
growth at between 11 percent and 11.5 despite a slowdown in
activity at home.
The Brazilian economy has slowed sharply with activity
figures from the central bank indicating a possible contraction
during the third quarter.
Tax collection has risen rapidly so far this year. In the
first ten months of the year, the government has collected
809.4 billion reais in taxes, up an inflation-adjusted 12.23
percent from a year earlier.
Higher tax revenue is seen helping the government reach its
fiscal targets this year, even prompting Rousseff to increase
the primary public sector budget surplus goal by 10 billion
reais ($5.6 billion) this year in a bid to control inflation
and trim interest rates. [ID:nN1E77S0II]
The primary surplus is closely watched by investors since
it gauges a country's capacity to service its debt. The figure
represents the excess of revenues before interest payments.
The country fell short of its primary surplus target in
2010, with a consolidated primary surplus BRPSPS=ECI of 2.78
percent of gross domestic product in the 12 months through
December, well below the goal of 3.1 percent of GDP for the
year.
In September, tax collection amounted to 75 billion reais,
according to data released by the tax authority a month ago.
($1= 1.7855 reais)
(Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Editing by Diane Craft)