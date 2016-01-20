SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazilian companies or individuals engaged in credit operations with terms of more than 365 days will not be subject to the IOF financial transactions tax, the Revenue Service said on Wednesday in the Official Daily.

The IOF rate stands at 6 percent. As a supplier of many of the world's raw materials, Brazilian exporters often tap export credit opportunities, many times with terms of more than a year. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alison Williams)