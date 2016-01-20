BRIEF-LBC Express Holdings Inc says FY net income 921.6 mln pesos
* FY net income attributable to parent equity holder 921.6 million pesos versus 439.8 million pesos
SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazilian companies or individuals engaged in credit operations with terms of more than 365 days will not be subject to the IOF financial transactions tax, the Revenue Service said on Wednesday in the Official Daily.
The IOF rate stands at 6 percent. As a supplier of many of the world's raw materials, Brazilian exporters often tap export credit opportunities, many times with terms of more than a year. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alison Williams)
* FY net income 679.7 million pesos versus 827.2 million pesos