* Maintains tax on ETFs unchanged at 15 pct
* Seeks to stem investor confusion over tax
BRASILIA, Sept 10 Brazil's government reaffirmed
a 15 percent tax on investments in exchange-traded funds,
seeking to stem confusion over taxation for alternative
investments that has lingered for months.
Officials at Brazil's tax authority, known as Receita
Federal, explained that amendments to regulation on taxation of
different investments that were unveiled early on Mo nday sought
to clarify doubts regarding taxes incurred by investments in
so-called ETFs.
The tax authority changed the wording of a decree regarding
the taxation of different investment structures, including funds
on local corporate debt and other vehicles focused on research
and development projects. The tax on ETFs will apply to purchase
and sale of the securities in excess of 20,000 reais ($9,900).
"We wanted to clarify the rules governing these funds,
specifically taxation levels when an investor enters and exits
those funds," said Sandro Serpa, deputy secretary for taxation
at the Receita Federal.
Investors have been puzzled by tax levies on asset-backed,
private-equity and other alternative investment funds following
measures last year by President Dilma Rousseff's administration
to prevent the currency from rising against the U.S. dollar.
Some of those measures included hiking taxes on offshore
purchases of local debt notes.
ETFs are typically structured to track stock indexes and
groups of related stocks. The securities are listed on an
exchange and trade like a stock.
The outstanding amount of ETFs in circulation in Brazil is
about 1 billion reais, Serpa said, compared with the more than 1
trillion reais in other types of investment funds.