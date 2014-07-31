BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil's telecommunications
regulator, Anatel, on Thursday approved combining three
companies owned by Carlos Slim's América Móvil, on the
condition that its cellphone division Claro register as a
publicly held company with the country's securities watchdog,
CVM.
Claro, the third-largest cellphone company in Brazil, will
absorb cable TV operator Net Servicos de Comunicacao
and long-distance landlines telephone company Embratel
.
Claro, which is not a listed company, will have to open up
to other investors under Brazilian regulations for the telecom
sector that stipulate that concession holders or their
controlling companies must have an open capital structure.
Claro will control Embratel, which operates under a
government concession, Anatel official Igor Villas Boas said.
Claro will not necessarily have to list shares on the stock
market, but rather just open up to other investors, Villas Boas
said.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Dan Grebler)