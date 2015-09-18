By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA, Sept 18
BRASILIA, Sept 18 Brazil will boost its Internet
communications to reduce dependence on U.S. hubs and be able to
host global data centers for heavy users like YouTube and
Netflix, Jorge Bittar, head of state-run telecoms company
Telebras, said in an interview.
At present, all submarine fiber-optic cables connect Brazil
to the Internet through the United States.
That's a security risk in a "post-Snowden" world, said
Telebras chief executive Bittar, referring to the 2013
revelations of former National Security Agency analyst Edward
Snowden, including that the U.S. agency spied on President Dilma
Rousseff and other Brazilians.
In a move late next year that will bring the Internet to
remote corners of Brazil, European space-transporter Arianespace
will launch a geostationary satellite for Brazil from French
Guiana, with a throughput of 56 gigabits per second.
By 2017, a submarine cable with more than 30
terabit-per-second capacity will open a high-speed channel to
Portugal allowing European astronomers to watch the stars
through telescopes in Chile.
"The submarine cable will give us greater security and more
agile communications with Europe," Bittar said.
The electronic surveillance scandal prompted Brazil to buy
the satellite from French aerospace supplier Thales
instead of a U.S. company.
Brazil has paid half of its $654 million cost and is
building infrastructure to connect Brazil from poor city suburbs
to remote locations in the Amazon.
The purchase was not hit by recent spending cuts because one
of Rousseff's priorities is to bring Internet to every Brazilian
school, Bittar said.
The satellite will be shared with Brazil's armed forces
whose communications currently rely on renting satellite bands
from Star One, a unit of Embratel, a company controlled by
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil.
The 5,875-kilometer cable called EulaLink will be laid from
Lisbon to Fortaleza in Northeast Brasil by a joint venture
formed by Telebras and Spain's IslaLink at a cost of $185
million financed by the European Union.
European research networks will invest 25 million euros in
the cable that will provide them with a fast speed connection to
the European Southern Observatory telescopes in Chile's Atacama
desert. The joint venture is talking to future heavy users to
cover the remainder of the investment.
The cable will allow Brazil to have its first global
Internet exchange point in the northern city of Fortaleza and
ample bandwidth to set up data centers needed by heavy Internet
users, especially big video operations, Bittar said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)